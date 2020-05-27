virus

McArthur calls for clarity after NHSO chief’s apology

May 27, 2020 at 11:38 am

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has welcomed an apology made to the public by NHS Orkney’s chief executive designate, but says public health messages may be undermined, if Iain Stewart continues to travel to his home in the Black Isle.

Mr McArthur notes that the NHSO chief has yet to clarify his intentions over future travel, and and suggests the “sensible response” would be to change tack.

“There is no doubt that Iain Stewart’s travel arrangements during lockdown have sparked widespread anger locally,” Mr McArthur told The Orcadian, today, Wednesday.

“People in Orkney who are being asked to make daily sacrifices in their own lives expect those in leadership roles to set an example. The risk, otherwise, is that important public health messages are undermined.

“Mr Stewart has offered an apology, which is welcome, but it is not clear whether he also intends to change his travel plans going forward. That would certainly seem to be a sensible response in light of recent events.

“It may also go some way to helping ensure that NHS Orkney is able to continue communicating effectively with the public as we begin a phased exit from the lockdown restrictions.”

You can read Mr Stewart’s letter in full by clicking on this link — https://www.orcadian.co.uk/nhs-chief-pens-apologises-in-open-letter/

