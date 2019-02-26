McArthur calls for action on ‘astronomical’ fuel poverty

February 26, 2019 at 2:56 pm

Liam McArthur has responded to new data showing that Orkney has, once again, the highest rates of fuel poverty in Scotland. The Orkney MSP has today, Tuesday, urged the Scottish Government to “pay heed to the realities of fuel poverty.”

The figures, published by the Scottish Government, showed that the fuel poverty rate in Orkney was 57 per cent — compared to 17 per cent in the City of Edinburgh.

“Fuel poverty levels are shameful Scotland-wide in this day and age,” said Mr McArthur.

“However, these figures underline that rural and island communities are disproportionately badly affected.

“I have consistently made the case for recognition of this alarming disparity, and I am glad that the Housing Minister has now agreed to look at options to recognise that ahead of Stage Two of the Fuel Poverty Bill.

“Orkney and other rural and island communities urgently need targeted action to reduce the astronomical rates of fuel poverty and extreme fuel poverty. The latest figures provide a timely reminder about the need to get the legislation and policy right.”

