Maths for Parents sessions launched

February 15, 2020 at 1:02 pm

A new community learning class aimed at boosting maths skills of parents and carers is set to start in March.

The two-hour Maths for Parents sessions are aimed at parents and carers of students nearing the end of primary or in the first few years of secondary school who feel they might need a confidence boost when trying to help with homework.

Rachel Crooks who is running the class said: “The Maths for Parents course is to refresh attendees’ skills and improve their confidence in using maths.

“My background is in engineering, so I feel I’m fairly competent with maths but when I decided to enter a career in teaching, I needed to refresh some of the skills I had in school but had not used since. It wasn’t because I wasn’t capable of doing the maths it was due to me not doing it in a while.

“I believe if I feel like that, even though I have a degree in engineering, there will be lots of other people who feel the same.

“So whether you would like a reminder of how to do some of the maths you did at school or whether you would like to be able to help your children with their homework, this course should hopefully benefit you.”

This is the first time Miss Crooks has run this course and Orkney Islands Council hopes it will be well attended. There will be two sessions held at Stromness Academy that parents can sign up to, each taking a maximum of 30 people. It’s free to attend but you must book the class in advance.

For more information, you can visit https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/E/Evening-Classes.htm

