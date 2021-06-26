  • Kirkwall
featured news

Masterplan investigations get final go-ahead

pic orkney photographic

Orkney Islands Council is to proceed with plans to invest £4.1million in a detailed study into this first phase of its Harbours Masterplan, despite fears it could leave the harbour authority high and dry.

The proposals, which are set to pave the way for the first part of the £230million project, have previously gained approval from OIC’s harbour authority sub-committee and development and infrastructure committee.

The final verdict, however, fell to the policy and resources committee, the membership of which includes all 21 councillors.

The full story is available in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now.