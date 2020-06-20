Marking the solstice from a distance
Orkney celebrations marking the longest day of the year will be held at a distance and broadcast online, this year, in an effort to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus while continuing to mark the summer solstice.
Today, Saturday, June 20, is the last day before we can all begin perennial remarks about the “dark nights drawing in.” The sun is due to set at approximately 10.30pm, and this would normally be preceded by a gathering at the Comet Stone near the ring of Brodgar.
This year, however, most of the Orkney Pagans group will be commemorating the longest day of the year from their own homes, as Mark and Helen Woodsford-Dean, of Spriritual Orkney, broadcast celebrations online.
Helen explained that these ceremonies are Pagan Federation (Scotland)events and that she and Mark abide by the inclusion statement of the Scottish Pagan Federation.