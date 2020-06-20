Marking the solstice from a distance

Celebrations began at dawn, this morning, with further events to follow.

Helen explained: “We – Helen and Mark – will be the ONLY people in attendance, please do not attempt to join us.

”We plan a triple celebration on Saturday, June 20, 2020 – the summer solstice and longest day of the year.

“At dawn (about 3am – UK time, using daylight saving hours) we will be at a crannog site, with a silent meditation. We will film and livestream the sunrise for you to all enjoy and post it on Orkney Pagans Facebook page.

“Then at noon (when the sun is at its highest on the longest day of the year), with the kind permission of Historic Environment Scotland, we will livestream a shortened version of our open ritual at the Ring of Brodgar (by the Comet Stone, about 50 ms/yds to the south-east of the stone circle).

“At sunset (about 10:30pm – UK time, using daylight saving hours) we will climb a local hill for a silent mediation. We will film and livestream the sunset for you to all enjoy and will post it on Orkney Pagans Facebook page.

“All pieces of film will be available to watch at the time or later when convenient for you.”

Helen explained that these ceremonies are Pagan Federation (Scotland)events and that she and Mark abide by the inclusion statement of the Scottish Pagan Federation.