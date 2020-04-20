Marking MS Awareness Week

April 20, 2020 at 5:17 pm

The Orkney branch of the MS Society and the county’s MSP Liam McArthur have marked the beginning of MS Awareness Week, which takes place across the UK from today until next Sunday.

Mr McArthur has said it is an important opportunity for all of us to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and the support that is available to individuals and families affected by the condition.

The MSP said: “There are around 11,000 people living with MS across Scotland, and Orkney continues to have one of highest diagnosis rates globally.

“This year, MS Awareness Week is highlighting the challenges that MS can have on the mental health and well-being of those living with the condition.



“While we can’t meet up with friends and family how we normally would in the current circumstances, there are still many ways we can support, reach out and connect to one another. “In Orkney, we are fortunate that MS Society Orkney provides this lifeline support through their local community network all year round. They offer invaluable opportunities for those affected by MS to get together, share experiences and enjoy companionship, whether through organised activities or a virtual catch-up and a blether.” More information about MS Society Orkney and how people can access further support can be found here Further information about MS Awareness Week, including mental health support resources that are available and further information about MS here: https://www.mssociety.org.uk/get-involved/ms-awareness-week

