Maritime history project to launch in North Isles

October 22, 2019 at 2:59 pm

A project exploring North Isles maritime history is looking for folk to get involved and share their knowledge.

The North Isles Landscape Partnership Scheme (NILPS) is working with educational charity, Wessex Archaeology to deliver Seas Around the North Isles. This scheme will include looking at prehistoric seafaring and what the Isles were like thousands of years ago, what travel would have been like between the isles with very different sea levels.

Shipwrecks will also be considered — uncovering more information about wrecks around the isles, looking at any that might still be unrecorded and sharing anecdotes and stories passed down through families and between friends.

One aspect of the project will look at maritime cultural landscapes and how sea links and industries have shaped the character of each isle. Maritime art will also be explored in more detail in each island including the possibility of creating an art exhibition or trail that is inspired by the maritime nature of the isles.

Andy Golightly, programme manager for the North Isles Landscape Partnership said: “If people get involved in this project as well as the opportunity to find out more about maritime history and perhaps add to the existing research there will be the chance to learn new and interesting skills including surveying, mapping and even expanding their creative and artistic abilities too”

Natalia Bain from Wessex Archaeology added: “We have arranged a series of information events across isles so people can find out more about the project, the opportunities for involvement and what they would like to research.”

Information sessions about the project will be held throughout next week. This includes events at Sanday Community School on Monday, October 28; Westray Junior High on Tuesday, October 29; St Ann’s Community Room in Papa Westray on Wednesday, October 31; Eday Heritage Centre on Thursday, October 31; North Ronaldsay Community Centre on Friday, November 1; and at the Boathouse in Shapinsay on Saturday, November 2.

Dates in Stronsay and Rousay, Eglisay and Wyre are to be confirmed.

For further information, you can contact the North Isles Landscape Partnership Scheme via its Facebook Page.

Share this:

Tweet

