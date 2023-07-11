featured news

Marine investigators publish interim mv Alfred report

July 11, 2023 at 4:22 pm

An interim report on the grounding of mv Alfred has been published by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The document states that, of the 97 people on board, 36 passengers and five crew were injured when the Pentland Ferries vessel ran aground on Swona on July 5, last year.

Of these, ten were “seriously injured,” according to the two-page report, which was released this Tuesday afternoon.

Beyond the damage to mv Alfred’s bulbous bow, the report states that damage was caused to “almost all the vehicles being transported on board.”

“The vessel subsequently refloated on the rising tide and returned to St Margaret’s Hope under its own power later that afternoon; there was no pollution,” the document states.

The main investigation report, which has been completed, is set to focus on several aspects of the incident.

These will include: “the vessel’s grounding; the watchkeeper’s situational awareness; its passage planning; the survey audit and inspection regime; the emergency response; the oversight provided by the harbour authority; the injuries and damage to the crew, passengers and vehicles; and the significance of the voyage data recorder in determining what happened.”

A draft of the main report is being prepared ahead of it being shared with stakeholders “for a 30-day consultation period in due course.”

Since that full report will not be published within 12 months of the grounding, the MAIB says that it had to publish the interim report, according to the requirements set out in the Merchant Shipping (Accident Reporting and Investigation) Regulations 2012.

The interim document also states: “Readers are cautioned that there is the possibility new evidence may become available that might alter the circumstances as depicted in this report.”

Pentland Ferries has been contacted for comment.

