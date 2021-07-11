Manhole cover replacement works to take place

July 11, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Orkney Islands Council’s Road Operations team will be working on Junction Road in Kirkwall next week, between the roundabout and Gunn’s Close Car Park, to replace a manhole cover.

It’s expected works will be carried out between July 14 and 16, weather permitting.

To enable the work to be carried out safely, the team will be using three way traffic lights to control traffic. Drivers should expect short delays.

The works will also require the closure of the pedestrian crossing in that vicinity.

The council apologises in advance for any inconvenience and thanks the public for their cooperation.

