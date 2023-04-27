  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Mandolin maestro bound for Orkney

Radim Zenkl.

A star mandolin player is Orkney bound, with two events scheduled in Kirkwall next week.

Radim Zenkl, a US national mandolin champion, was born in Opava, Czech Republic — later escaping Czechoslovakia political freedom, and to be closer to his musical influences, before the fall of communism.

Next Sunday, May 7, he will host a workshop followed by a concert in partnership with charitable group, Orkney Music and Culture.

The mandolin maestro will be holding a workshop at The Music Rooms, Garrison Road, Hatston, on Sunday afternoon, followed by a performance at the Peedie Kirk Hall in Kirkwall in the evening.

All levels are welcome to the workshop, but booking is advised. Find out more about both the workshop and concert by emailing windbreckburraypam@sky.com

Read more about these events in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.