Mandolin maestro bound for Orkney

April 27, 2023 at 3:16 pm

A star mandolin player is Orkney bound, with two events scheduled in Kirkwall next week.

Radim Zenkl, a US national mandolin champion, was born in Opava, Czech Republic — later escaping Czechoslovakia political freedom, and to be closer to his musical influences, before the fall of communism.

Next Sunday, May 7, he will host a workshop followed by a concert in partnership with charitable group, Orkney Music and Culture.

The mandolin maestro will be holding a workshop at The Music Rooms, Garrison Road, Hatston, on Sunday afternoon, followed by a performance at the Peedie Kirk Hall in Kirkwall in the evening.

All levels are welcome to the workshop, but booking is advised. Find out more about both the workshop and concert by emailing windbreckburraypam@sky.com

Read more about these events in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

