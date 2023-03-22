  • Kirkwall
featured news

Manager to head OIC’s fostering service shake up

A senior social worker has been tasked with shaking up Orkney Islands Council’s under-fire adoption and fostering service.

Adult and learning disability service manager Cathy Martin has taken on responsibility for addressing the series of shortcomings flagged up in a recent official inspection.

Her appointment was welcomed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Integrated Joint Board (IJB) audit sub committee.

Read more on this story, and other news from School Place, in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.