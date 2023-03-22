Manager to head OIC’s fostering service shake up
A senior social worker has been tasked with shaking up Orkney Islands Council’s under-fire adoption and fostering service.
Adult and learning disability service manager Cathy Martin has taken on responsibility for addressing the series of shortcomings flagged up in a recent official inspection.
Her appointment was welcomed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Integrated Joint Board (IJB) audit sub committee.
