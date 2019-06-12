Man dies following Hoy house fire

June 12, 2019 at 2:33 pm

Police Scotland have confirmed that a man has died following a fire at a property in Hoy.

Police were made aware of the fire at a house in the St Colm’s Quadrant area of Longhope around 9.30am on Wednesday, June 12.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service but sadly the body of a man was found inside.

His next of kin has been made aware.

Detective Inspector Scott Macdonald said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“This investigation is at an early stage but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“Anyone who has information which could help our enquiry is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 835 of June 12.”

