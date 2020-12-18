Man charged after Eday drugs bust

December 18, 2020 at 9:23 am

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with drugs possession, after a quantity of cannabis plants were recovered from a property in Eday, yesterday, Thursday.

Officers, acting under warrant, found the drugs – worth an estimated £30,000 – after beginning a search of the property at 9am.

Police were assisted by the charity Orkney Drugs Dog during this operation. Officers also seized a four-figure sum of cash and equipment relating to the supply of drugs.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with this recovery and is due at Kirkwall Sheriff Court at a later date.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of Kirkwall Police Station, said: “This significant recovery demonstrates our ongoing commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in our local communities.

“We will continue to target those individuals who cause misery to others through the sale of controlled drugs and we will work relentlessly using all resources at our disposal to ensure they are brought to justice.

“We rely on information from the public and we will take action on information that is passed to us.

“Anyone with any concerns about drug dealing should contact their local police station through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

