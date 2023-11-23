featured news

Man behind fatal ‘Hope stabbing to remain in state hospital

November 23, 2023 at 12:22 pm

A St Margaret’s Hope man who stabbed his nephew to death is to remain in a high security psychiatric hospital.

A compulsion order was made this Thursday for Erlend Fraser to be held at the State Hospital in Carstairs for treatment.

The 50-year-old, who left his victim with 20 stab wounds in the fatal attack at his home, originally faced a charge of murder. In July, his guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility was accepted by the Crown.

At that time, Fraser was remanded to the psychiatric facility. A hearing at Edinburgh High Court on Thursday resolved that he should remain there for treatment.

A judge heard that the killing of 21-year-old William Fraser on June 19, last year, had a devastating impact on family members of the deceased.

Further coverage of the hearing in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

