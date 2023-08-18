featured news

Man arrested after spate of car thefts

August 18, 2023 at 9:02 am

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences after a number of vehicles were stolen in Orkney recently.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and he is expected to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court at a later date.

Inspector David Hall of Kirkwall Police Station said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance during our enquiries. I would also like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of always keeping your vehicle secure.”

Share this:

Tweet

