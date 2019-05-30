Man arrested after Palace Gardens incident

May 30, 2019 at 11:56 am

Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with an incident which took place at Palace Gardens, Kirkwall, last night, Wednesday.

The area, close to Bishop’s Palace, had been cordoned off this morning, but the police tape has since been removed.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that enquiries are ongoing into an incident which occurred in the Palace Gardens area of Kirkwall during the evening of Wednesday, May 29.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, other than to say there is no risk to the wider public.”

