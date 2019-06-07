Man appears in court after cannabis seizure

June 7, 2019 at 5:40 pm

A 40-year-old man charged in connection with the seizure of a quantity of cannabis in St Margaret’s Hope has been named.

The procurator fiscal service has confirmed that Treasure One-Love appeared before Kirkwall Sheriff Court in private, this afternoon, Friday.

Police reported this morning that they had recovered a quantity of cannabis with a street value of around £18,000 as a result of a search by Orkney Drugs Dog, Zoe.

One-Love, who is of no fixed abode, has been committed for further examination and released on bail.

