Man appeals for missing biscuit tin

March 19, 2019 at 9:24 am

A Burray man is leaving no stone unturned in his search for a missing biscuit tin.

The McVitie and Price tin, which belonged to the late mother of Magnus Spence, was accidentally given to a charity shop in January. Depicting an artist’s impression of the Forth Road Bridge ahead of its construction, Mr Spence explained that the return of the tin would mean a great deal.

After scouring charity shops, there have been very few crumbs of evidence to indicate where the lost object might be. He is now appealing to public to try and trace the treasured tin.

“The financial value of the tin isn’t very high,” he explained.

“But it is of great sentimental value, and I’m desperately keen to get it back.”

If anyone has seen Mr Spence’s biscuit tin, you can get in touch with him by calling 731245.

