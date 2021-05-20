Man, 87, dies following Kirkwall road crash

May 20, 2021 at 8:14 am

An 87-year-old man has died following a road crash in Kirkwall yesterday, Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3.55pm on Junction Road, near the Orkney Library and Archive building.

The man was driver and sole occupant of a black Smart car which was involved in a collision with a blue Audi S3.

According to police, the man driving the Audi was uninjured.

Officers from the Highland and Islands road policing unit in Dingwall are currently in Orkney to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends and everyone affected by this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2294 of May 19.”

The Orcadian would like to pass on our condolences to the 87-year-old man’s family and friends, in the wake of this sad news.

