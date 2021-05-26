  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Cruise Arrivals

Make way for Orkney’s golden couple

Golden eagle at nest

Two very special visitors have arrived in Orkney, in what is a rare occasion for the isles.

But it’s not the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that RSPB staff in Hoy are excited about — rather a breeding pair of golden eagles.

These majestic creatures haven’t graced Orkney shores in nearly four decades, but it has been confirmed this week that one feathery couple has decided that the isles are the perfect place to settled down and raise a family.

Full story in The Orcadian available from today, Wednesday, in shops and online.

