Major subsea cable replacement project completed

November 6, 2020 at 11:15 am

A £30million project to replace one of the two submarine electricity distribution cables connecting Orkney to mainland Scotland is now complete.

Teams from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) connected the new 37-kilometre subsea cable to the main electricity network on Thursday, November 5, bringing this hugely significant project to an end.

SSEN say the new cable will strengthen resilience of electricity supply to the islands during the winter and will ensure robustness and reliability to homes and businesses across the isles.

The replacement cable runs between Murkle Bay, near Thurso and Rackwick in Hoy.

The project involved significant offshore works using specialist marine vessels — the Normand Clipper and Global Symphony — working with principal contractor, Global Offshore, to successfully install and bury the 33 kilovolt (kV) cable in the seabed.

Working in partnership with Aviemore-based McGowan Environmental Engineering Ltd, the installation of the new subsea cable also allowed for the removal of approximately seven kilometres of existing overhead power lines in Rackwick which have now been replaced by underground cable.

The existing overhead line will be dismantled in the coming weeks.

Orkney firms also played a key role in the successful delivery of the land cable works.

Pentland Ferries’ mv Pentalina shipped close to 30 large items of equipment and vehicles from Gills Bay to Lyness, and storage and distribution specialists McAdie and Reeve also assisted in delivering 5,000 tonnes of high specification sand.

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said the Pentland Firth East project is one of the biggest SSEN has carried out in the north of Scotland.

“We’d like to thank our contract partners, archaeological and ecological experts, engineering teams and local suppliers for their professionalism and dedication to ensure the successful delivery of the subsea cable installation and land-based works on Hoy,” said Mr Rough.

“Ensuring a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity to our customers is our main priority at SSEN.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their ongoing support as we worked to deliver this significant investment which will strengthen resilience of supplies to the Orkney Islands for years to come.”

James Stockan, leader of Orkney Islands Council and a councillor for the South Isles area, was “delighted” that this “crucially important work” had been completed successfully.

“In addition, I am pleased that the onshore work at Rackwick and beyond had been carried out to a very high standard in an area renowned for its wildlife and natural beauty — a challenging task undertaken with great skill and sensitivity.”

Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur said recent faults on the cable had highlighted the requirement for a long-term solution and thanked SSEN and all those involved in the “substantial” project.

