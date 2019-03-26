Major road closures due in Kirkwall from next week

March 26, 2019 at 6:00 am

The roadworks currently underway on Kirkwall town centre will see the closure of the junction between Broad Street, Castle Street and Albert Street to all traffic, for five weeks, from this coming Monday.

Orkney islands council has said this will mean the full closure of Broad Street and Albert Street for the duration.

The works will be moving to the top of Castle Street and the middle of Broad Street, including finishing touches installed at key crossing points which will include raised textured stone features.

The onging works are part of the Kirkwall Townscape Heritage Initiative’s (KTHI) Places and Spaces project, the aims of which, the council says are to:

• improve the area at the bottom of the Strynd and top of Castle Street,

• Provide a new path to the War Memorial to enhance it as a place to stop and reflect on the significance of the monument.

• Improve the head of Victoria Street to encourage people into this part of the town.

This initial phase of the project is due for completion early May after which works will be suspended for the main summer season. Work will move to the entrance to Victoria Street in the autumn, with another suspension scheduled for December for Christmas shopping season.

