  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Major OIC management overhaul under way

West Mainland councillor, Duncan Tullock, has called for elected members to “take back control” of School Place by resuming physical meetings in the chamber. (OIC)

Orkney Islands Council is to undergo a complete overhaul of its senior management structure, it was confirmed this week, amid pleas for councillors to “take back control” of School Place.

This announcement comes in the wake of a number of highly publicised blunders and increasingly controversial decision-making.

The review, which was formally announced by the chairman of OIC’s development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday, comes just weeks after the latest fiasco to hit School Place came to light. Earlier this month, the council was forced to give a full and unreserved public apology after it was revealed that its purchase of £1.4 million in stone from a quarry in Oban had failed to comply with procurement policies.

Full story in The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

Latest Video

The Orcadian