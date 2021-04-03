Major OIC management overhaul under way

April 3, 2021 at 9:30 am

Orkney Islands Council is to undergo a complete overhaul of its senior management structure, it was confirmed this week, amid pleas for councillors to “take back control” of School Place.

This announcement comes in the wake of a number of highly publicised blunders and increasingly controversial decision-making.

The review, which was formally announced by the chairman of OIC’s development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday, comes just weeks after the latest fiasco to hit School Place came to light. Earlier this month, the council was forced to give a full and unreserved public apology after it was revealed that its purchase of £1.4 million in stone from a quarry in Oban had failed to comply with procurement policies.

