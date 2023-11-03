featured news

MAIB launch investigation into diver’s death

November 3, 2023 at 9:18 am

An incident in which a diver lost his life in Scapa Flow is being investigated by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The body of 70-year-old Paul Smith from the Greater Manchester area was recovered in the weeks after he went missing on September 28.

It is understood that he was reported missing after he dived near the wreck of the German battleship SMS Markgraf.

The MAIB has confirmed it is now investigating the incident involving the dive vessel mv Karin.

Giving further detail about the nature of the incident being investigated, a notice posted on the MAIB website states: “A passing dive support vessel struck a recreational diver making an underwater decompression stop in Scapa Flow, the Orkney Islands, Scotland, resulting in one fatality.”

There are no further details at this time.

Share this:

Tweet

