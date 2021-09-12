Macmillan bike run set to rev into life on Sunday

September 12, 2021 at 8:46 am

A charity bike run is set to roar into gear today.

Around 100 bikes and their riders are expected to take to the roads on Sunday, all to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The bike run is being organised by Dougie Stanger and follows on from similar events in previous years.

Earlier this week he said the run was for everyone, and appealed for anyone, whether it be motorbikes, scooters, mopeds or similar, to take part.

Registration takes place today from 10am at the site of the old bus station on Great Western Road in Kirkwall.

From there, at 11.30am, the riders will set off for Stromness where they will park up at the waiting lanes at NorthLink Ferries.

They will then head for Dounby and make their way back to Kirkwall via Birsay and Evie.

And folk will have an opportunity to take a look at some of the bikes on show when the group arrive back in Kirkwall at around 3pm, as they intend to park up on Broad Street.

A raffle will then take place while there will also be money buckets out in order to raise as much money for the fantastic cause of Macmillan.

