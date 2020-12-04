Lucky Lorraine scoops four-figure Christmas spending splurge

December 4, 2020 at 11:22 am

Earlier this week, we reported that a St Margaret’s Hope woman had landed herself a bumper Christmas shopping splurge, after winning The Orcadian’s successful “Christmas All Wrapped Up,” Loves Local Loyalty Card competition.

Scooping the grand prize of £1,640 was Lorraine Stout, who now faces the enviable task of deciding how she spends the four-figure cash prize now at her disposal.

Kirkwall BID and Beyond mascot Harry the Heart was on hand to pick out Lorraine’s winning entry on Monday evening — one of three she submitted.

The Orcadian was bowled over by the entries received — a whopping 1,577 entries were submitted during the course of the nine-week competition.

Lorraine, 29, who is originally from Stronsay, but lives in the ‘Hope with fiancé Iain Laird, said: “Thanks to all involved in this fantastic competition, which I have been lucky enough to win.

“It has been a difficult year for most of us, in one way or another — so it’s incredibly important that we all continue to support our local businesses.

“We are spoilt for choice here with all our fabulous local shops, which I am looking forward to continuing to support.”

The competition was launched to support Orkney’s local shops and retailers on the back of the decimation of the profitable, tourist-laden summer months, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the quieter winter months loomed, and the uncertainty of the pandemic only grew, the special loyalty card competition was launched on October 1.

A huge number of businesses — 82 in total from right across the islands of Orkney — signed up to take part, as people were encouraged to spend a minimum of £10 on five separate occasions in participating outlets.

On each occasion, they received a campaign sticker. Five were needed to fill each card, which was then eligible as an entry to win the grand prize.

Lorraine will now be free to spend her prize money as she sees fit, with any of the 82 participating businesses — ensuring that every penny generated during the scheme is reinvested back into the local economy.

An estimated £100,000 is believed to have been spent in local shops, as a result of the scheme.

The card was launched during a six-week campaign, run earlier this year by The Orcadian, and supported by Kirkwall BID and Beyond, to encourage shoppers to support their local shops.

The Orcadian’s editor, Leah Seator, said: “As our original six-week campaign was progressing, we started brainstorming to find a way to ensure its effects lasted into the quiet winter months.

“The loyalty card idea was born, and we are thrilled it has delivered, far beyond our expectations.

“The feedback from businesses has been amazing, and shoppers have had fun keeping tabs on their cards filling up as they shop.

“We will almost certainly coordinate similar campaigns in future, and we will continue to do all we can to support local businesses back into good health.

“The sheer number of entries is testament to the fact that Orkney Loves Local — and long may it last! Congratulations to Lorraine, and happy spending!”

The manager of BID and Beyond, Melanie Miller, added: “It has been heartwarming to see the Orkney Loves Local Loyalty Card campaign being embraced so well by the community.

“I’m sure all the businesses that took part have appreciated the extra support this has given them in these tough and uncertain times.

“Harry was both excited and honoured to be asked to do the draw. Well done to all who participated, and congratulations to Lorraine.”

