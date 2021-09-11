Loyalty card competition returns

September 11, 2021 at 3:04 pm

A hugely successful loyalty card competition, which helped generate vital revenue for Orkney businesses during their time of need, is returning.

The Orcadian’s Orkney Loves Local loyalty card competition ran for nine weeks in the run-up to Christmas last year, and supported Orkney’s shops and retailers after the devastating lockdowns of 2020.

A whopping 1,577 entries were received, meaning that at least £78,500 was generated for local outlets during the traditionally quieter winter months.

The investment made by the retailers meant that The Orcadian was able to offer a cash prize of £1,640 for one lucky winner, to be spent in the participating shops.

Following this huge success, the competition is returning, and will launch on October 7, running for seven weeks before a winner is declared on December 2.

Businesses have until Friday, September 17, to get involved.

Cards will be issued to the public via the newspaper on October 7, in a pre-publicised special newspaper insert, and participating retailers will be issued with stickers to dish out.

When the card is completed with five stickers, it is eligible to be entered into the cash prize draw, and there is no set limit on the number of entries per person. More cards will be made available to the public as and when required.

In addition to receiving an allocation of stickers, businesses will also receive a listing online and in the newspaper for the duration of the competition, and a listing on a special insert flyer when the competition launches.

