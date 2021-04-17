Lows – 21-23 Bridge Street, Kirkwall

April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Fixed Price £280,000

This imposing ‘B’ listed commercial building is situated in the town centre and offers potential for many uses subject to the necessary planning consents.

The main, 3-storey, section to the front is understood to have previously been a doctor’s surgery and family home, latterly it has been a suite of offices and now has planning consent for conversion to a hotel annexe and retail unit.

The rear section has planning consent to be a serviced apartment.

There is a private courtyard to the rear currently used for car parking.

