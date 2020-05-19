Looking for help during coronavirus?

May 19, 2020 at 11:18 am

ADVERTORIAL: We know times are tough right now. If you are looking for a bit of extra advice or support, the Scottish Government has compiled a list of trusted sources. You are not in this alone. Please do not be afraid to ask for help or advice.



National Assistance Helpline

To help people at increased risk access essential help if they do not have family or other support.

Call: 0800 111 4000

Text phone service: 0800 111 4114

(Open office hours Monday to Friday)

Health

www.nhsinform.scot/coronavirus

0800 028 2816 for general information only

NHS 24: Call 111 if symptoms worsen or if fever for 7+ days

Shielding local support: www.gov.scot/covid-shielding

Feeling anxious or depressed?

NHS Inform:

www.nhsinform.scot/coronavirus-mental-wellbeing

NHS 24: Call 111

www.clearyourhead.scot

Breathing Space:

www.breathingspace.scot

0800 83 85 87

Scottish Association for Mental Health

0344 800 0550

info@samh.org.uk

Samaritans Scotland Helpline:

116 123 / jo@samaritans.org

Advice for pregnant women

www.nhsinform.scot/ready-steady-baby

or contact your midwife if concerned.

Social welfare and financial help

Citizens Advice Scotland:

www.cas.org.uk

0800 028 1456

Struggling with energy bills?

Home Energy Scotland:

0808 808 2282

Consumer issues

Advice Direct Scotland:

www.coronavirusadvice.scot

0808 800 9060

Employment rights advice

www.acas.org.uk

Helpline: 0300 123 1100

Your rights at work

www.stuc.org.uk

0141 337 8100

For business support

www.findbusinesssupport.gov.scot/coronavirus-advice

Helpline: 0300 303 0660

Advice for parents

www.parentclub.scot/coronavirus

Parentline Scotland:

08000 28 22 33

The Money Talk Team:

0800 085 7145

Information for young people

www.young.scot/coronavirus

Information for older people

www.agescotland.org.uk

0800 12 44 222

Dementia – Alzheimer Scotland

www.alzscot.org

Helpline: 0808 808 3000

Scottish Autism Advice Line

www.scottishautism.org

01259 222022

Easy-read coronavirus guidance

www.scld.org.uk/information-on-coronavirus

Helpline: 0141 248 3733

Helping in your community

www.readyscotland.org

Domestic Abuse Helpline

www.safer.scot

Helpline: 0800 027 1234

Rape Crisis Scotland Helpline

www.rapecrisisscotland.org.uk

Helpline: 08088 01 03 02

