Longhope Lifeboat in Pentland Firth search

September 29, 2020 at 4:15 pm

LONGHOPE lifeboat was launched in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, following reports of a distress flare being sighted off the Pentland Skerries.

Longhope RNLI said that the Helen Comrie headed out to search just after 12.30am, after reports of a red flare being seen was made to the UK Coastguard.

Coxswain Kevin Kirkpatrick was accompanied by a highly experienced crew, including the newly qualified Ian Avis, as well as two other qualified coxswains.

The flare sightings were made from mainland Scotland, placing any potential vessel in distress a short way east of the Pentland Skerries.

Longhope RNLI added: “Visibility was good and after a search of the area it was concluded that this must have been a mistaken sighting.

“The crew safely returned the lifeboat to Longhope pier at 2am, refuelled and made the boat ready for service again.”

A Coastguard statement added: “No further sightings were made in the vicinity, with multiple vessels in the area confirming nothing was seen, and nothing was found by the lifeboat.”

The Coastguard also said that this appeared to be a “false alert with good intent.”

