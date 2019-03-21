Longhope Lifeboat Disaster commemorative pull-out in this week’s The Orcadian

March 21, 2019 at 6:30 am

Also included in this week’s The Orcadian is a special eight-page commemorative pull-out feature on the Longhope Lifeboat Disaster.

Last Sunday, March 17, was the 50th anniversary of the disaster which claimed the lives of eight men onboard the RNLI lifeboat, the T.G.B.

Events took place on land and sea last Sunday on a hugely poignant day in Hoy.

The special supplement includes coverage of the day and also looks back at that fateful night on March 17, 1969, including the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

