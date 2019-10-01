Longhope Lifeboat called to creel boat

October 1, 2019 at 5:31 pm

Longhope Lifeboat was called out just before noon yesterday, Monday, to assist a local fishing boat which was suffering from a fouled propeller, causing it to lose power and run aground at Crockness.

The lifeboat Helen Comrie was on the scene at 11.58am and, due to shallow water, the Y-boat was immediately launched as crew assessed the situation.

The Y-boat was quickly able to help establish a tow to the stricken vessel from the lifeboat and the fishing boat was towed from danger.

Once the vessel was out of immediate danger, the tow was transferred to a local dive boat, which had been standing by to assist, enabling the lifeboat to return to Longhope pier and refuel at 1.15pm.

This was the first shout for new volunteer crew members Ros Ware and Derick Pearson who joined earlier in the year.

Coxswain Kevin Kirkpatrick said: “There are big tides at the moment and it was ebbing fast, so the rescue of this boat and crew needed to be achieved quickly. RNLI training and expertise are key to effective, safe action in rapidly developing situations like this.”

