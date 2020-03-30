  • Kirkwall
coronavirus

Loganair to seek government support to survive coronavirus

Loganair’s Jonathan Hinkles is preparing to ask for a government bail-out.

Loganair is to ask for assistance from the government in order to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK’s biggest regional airline is operating a skeleton schedule, slashing most of its operations and grounding around half its fleet.

The airline is still operating the carriage of essentials such as medicines, mail and newspapers to island communities such as Orkney’s.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had an enormous effect on all UK airlines.

“The Government has made it clear that it is open to requests for support from individual airlines and whilst Loganair has not yet taken up this invite, we fully expect to join other UK airlines in doing so in the coming days.”

