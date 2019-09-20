Loganair set to reduce baggage allowance

September 20, 2019 at 8:40 am

Loganair is set to make changes to passenger baggage allowance across its network, the airline has confirmed.

Proposals are to reduce the allowance on standard fares to 15 kg.

A Loganair spokesman said yesterday, Thursday: “We will be making alterations to our baggage policy in the coming weeks as part of a menu of changes to our customer offering.

“Our website will be updated with details once these are confirmed.

“Loganair continues to be the only UK-based airline which offers a free baggage allowance.”

