Loganair set to reduce baggage allowance

Loganair is set to make changes to passenger baggage allowance across its network, the airline has confirmed.

Proposals are to reduce the allowance on standard fares to 15 kg.

A Loganair spokesman said yesterday, Thursday: “We will be making alterations to our baggage policy in the coming weeks as part of a menu of changes to our customer offering.

“Our website will be updated with details once these are confirmed.

“Loganair continues to be the only UK-based airline which offers a free baggage allowance.”

