  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
coronavirus

Loganair ‘remains cautious’ as Scottish restrictions increase

Loganair has said it is remaining cautious, following the announcement of new restrictions on social gatherings throughout Scotland.

Though the Scottish Government did not place restrictions on domestic travel, as the latest set of measures were rolled out, yesterday, Tuesday, the airline has said that it is aware more than ever that customers will be looking for flexibility.

A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Today’s announcement from the Scottish Government has not placed any restrictions on domestic travel, however we remain cautious that customers booking trips for business and leisure across the UK are looking for flexibility more than ever before.”

Loganair has confirmed that it will be extending cancellation options for passengers, in light of the current situation. The airline has also moved to re-enforce its health and safety protocols in relation to coronavirus.