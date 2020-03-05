Loganair pays tribute to ill-fated airline Flybe

March 5, 2020 at 2:02 pm

Loganair, the airline which operates external and internal flights in Orkney, has said that it was sad to hear of the closure of Flybe.

Announcing plans to safeguard UK regional connectivity by taking up 16 routes formerly flown by Flybe, Loganair has said it will be adding nearly 400 new flights each week and has opened a special recruitment line for former Flybe employees seeking to continuing their aviation careers with Loganair.

It was announced this morning, Thursday, that Flybe had collapsed. The airline formerly operated some external services from Orkney until it pulled out of Kirkwall Airport in 2018.

In a statement, Loganair said: “In light of the sad news in regard to Flybe we are experiencing an extremely high level of calls, our team are working hard to address all of our customer’s queries as efficiently as possible

“If you are not travelling within the next 48 hours, please email bookings@loganair.co.uk with and we will respond as quickly as possible.

“We are currently working on how to best help our customers booked with or via Flybe and will update our website and social media throughout the day.

“Loganair operated flights are not affected and will operate as normal.

“We appreciate your patience at this time.”

Meanwhile, Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has today challenged the UK Government to ensure that flight slots continue to be held at major airports for Scottish services in the wake of the collapse of Flybe. Speaking in the House, Mr Carmichael highlighted the importance of maintaining competition in Scottish flights.

Following an exchange in parliament, he said: “Maintaining local lifeline facilities and capacity is essential. The Government must recognise that the issues thrown up by the collapse of Flybe will reach far into the future, and cannot be simply ‘left to the market’, as some have suggested.”

