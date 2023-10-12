news

Loganair named Airline of the Year

October 12, 2023 at 12:40 pm

Loganair has been named Airline of the Year for 2023 by the European Regional Airline Association (ERA).

The UK’s largest regional airline, which flies Orkney’s internal and external air services, collected the prestigious accolade last Wednesday night, as part of ERA’s General Assembly in Innsbruck, Austria.

Loganair, which employs more than 850 people across its network, was honoured in recognition of its “impressive performance” in returning to profitability following the pandemic, whilst at the same time improving terms for its staff.

Judges also highlighted its progressive approach to the environment.

