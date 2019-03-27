Loganair moves to reduce impact of air traffic control industrial action

March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am

Loganair has taken steps to lessen the impact of possible industrial action by air traffic control staff at Kirkwall Airport next month.

Talks are still ongoing between HIAL and the Prospect union, but as things stand a full strike will take place Friday, April 26, and industrial action short of a strike will begin from Monday, April 1.

Therefore Loganair has taken action on some flights to and from Shetland, Orkney and Stornoway as follows:

Affected flights have been taken off sale for Friday, April 26 with a free re-book in place for customers already holding reservations — a skeleton schedule will still operate should the action be called off.

A small selection of afternoon flights has been retimed between Monday, April 1 and Monday, May 27 to prevent them being affected by the potential “short of strike” action. These time changes are from five to 20 minutes and any affected passengers have been informed.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’ve taken the prudent decision to re-time some of the flights into and from Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Stornoway Airports to prevent them being impacted by possible industrial action at some of the HIAL airports.

“It’s regrettable that we have had to inconvenience a small amount of our passengers and we hope our early intervention will minimise any impact. We remain hopeful that a resolution can be found to avoid any further changes for our customers.”

Loganair’s website gives details of the latest and up-to-date times of all its flights at: www.loganair.co.uk

