Loganair flies in vital IT devices for Covid vaccine programme

December 24, 2020 at 3:11 pm

Loganair answered the call to deliver IT devices critical to the rollout of the Covid vaccine programme in the Scottish islands.

After being approached by the company managing the project, Scotland’s Airline sprung into action and flew in iPads to Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “We were asked to support the vital NHS Scotland Vaccination Project by delivering iPads required before Christmas for the programme to the Scottish islands and we were of course pleased to help in our heartland communities.

“Over 100 iPads in total have now been flown without charge as cargo to Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Stornoway airports.”

Share this:

Tweet

