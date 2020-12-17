Loganair delivers Christmas cheer to community food banks

December 17, 2020 at 4:30 pm

Loganair has put cash saved on in-flight catering due to pandemic safety restrictions to good use by winging support to deserving people in its destination communities in time for Christmas.

Scotland’s Airline has delivered packages to local food banks in Orkney and Shetland, on Islay, Uist, Barra and Tiree and at Campbeltown and Stornoway.

At the request of the various charities, a selection of toiletries – including shower gel, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and hand soap – were flown in. The quantities are enough for 75 people at each location.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “Our usual in-flight catering had been cancelled due to Covid-19 and we tried to think what use we could make of the money saved to benefit our heartland communities at Christmas.

“That was when our chief operations officer Maurice Boyle came up with the idea of supporting local foodbanks closest to our destinations.

“We asked the various foodbank charities what they needed most at this time of year. The consensus was that toiletries would be welcome rather than edibles as they tended to be overlooked by donors, and we were pleased to help these very worthy causes.”

Share this:

Tweet

