featured news

Loganair confirms check-in changes

November 2, 2023 at 10:56 am

Loganair has announced a number of improvements, this week, in a move the airline has described as “continued customer focus”.

The changes come as the the UK’s largest regional airline begins its winter schedule.

Included among the changes is the bringing forward of check-in times by ten minutes, to support on time performance, and the moving of the check-in desk at Edinburgh to a “more visible and convenient location”.

This means customers will be required to check in at least 40 minutes prior to departure compared with the previous final check in time of 30 minutes.

Individual airports may recommend checking in earlier than this.

More on this story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

