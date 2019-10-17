Loganair and Flybe team-up in code share agreement

October 17, 2019 at 5:09 pm

Loganair has announced a new code sharing deal with Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe, today, Thursday.

Once bitter rivals for Northern Isles air services, the two companies have put aside past differences and formed a new agreement — with the aim of offering customers the choice of a broad range of additional travel connections throughout the UK and Europe.

As a result, over 100 new connections are now bookable via Loganair’s website. Customers travelling from Kirkwall will now be able to fly to destinations such as Exeter, Norwich and Southampton with just one ticket.

Loganair and Flybe routes to and from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Manchester – the five main airports where the airlines’ networks meet – are included. According to the companies, this means that customers making a single booking for a connecting journey between Flybe and Loganair flights will be check-in bags right through to their final destination with the assurance that they will be re-booked to their destination free of charge if weather conditions or other delays lead to missed connections.

The airlines have said that the new codeshare agreement also offers a significant saving for customers as they no longer have to pay the multiple Air Passenger Duty charges they faced previously when buying separate tickets from Loganair and Flybe to build their own connecting itinerary.

Alan Tune, Flybe’s director of sales, alliances and strategic partnerships, said: “We are pleased to add Loganair to our ever-increasing list of codeshare partners, offering customers even more flight connection opportunities by linking our route networks.

“The new codeshare agreement with our Loganair partner offers unrivalled connectivity between most of the main cities, islands and regions of the UK, and onwards to several key European cities, too.”

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director, added: “I’m incredibly pleased to be launching this new partnership with Flybe, which will bring tremendous benefits for customers through assured connections, reduced travel costs and convenient through check-in.

“The new codeshare agreement will link all of the communities that we’re proud to serve as Scotland’s airline with major destinations throughout the UK and Europe, and I’m sure that this will be fantastic news for UK tourism, business and by making it easier to visit friends and family.”

