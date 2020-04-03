  • Kirkwall
Lockdown prompts spike in Ebook borrowing

The number of folk using digital library services in Orkney has risen by 14 per cent, since public leisure facilities were forced to close their doors as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the county’s principal librarian, Karen Walker, 53 new users have signed up for Orkney Library and Archive’s Ebook and Eaudio services since libraries closed to the public on March 21.

She hopes the number of digital memberships will continue to increase as time goes on.

To find out more about Orkney Library and Archive’s services, you can visit www.orkneylibrary.org.uk

