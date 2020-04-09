virus

‘Lockdown measures set to continue for weeks to come’

April 9, 2020 at 2:55 pm

The restrictions on movement, and social distancing and self isolating measures are due to remain in place, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The country’s coronavirus lockdown is set to continue “for some weeks to come,” Scotland’s First Minister has said as a review on the measures takes place by Scottish Ministers.

The lockdown came into force on March 23.

There is “no prospect” of the measures being lifted imminently amid concerns that if restrictions are lifted too quickly, the virus will spread and overwhelm the NHS.

She reiterated the importance of following the guidance and guidelines in place during the Easter holiday weekend.

In Orkney, on Wednesday, the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 patients stood at four.

