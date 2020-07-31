Lockdown creative to host open day

July 31, 2020 at 11:50 am

A young crafter from Deerness, who says that lockdown has been one of the most rewarding times of her life, is set to host an open day at her home, tomorrow, Saturday.

Jocelyn Downes is inviting the public along to peruse her collection of handcrafted pet bandanas, cloth masks, and jewellery.

“Lockdown has been the busiest time of my life,” the 20-year-old crafter told The Orcadian.

Miss Downes, who has been making bandanas for dogs and other pets for over a year, has used her spare time during lockdown to turn her hand to more creative activities.

“I had more spare time than usual and, like many others I know, the creativity captured me and I began to make jewellery pieces

out of polymer clay,” she explained.

“A little while later a regular bandana customer reached out and asked if I would be able to make some fabric masks for her staff. I of course agreed to this and I had a lot of fabric that I had bought with the intention to make bandanas.

“I then reached out to William shearers and Deerness stores and asked if they would be interested in stocking some masks.

“I have now made hundreds of masks for my own customers and the shops, on top of this I have been continuing to make earrings and bandanas as well as getting my very own craft shed.”

As well as getting her creative juices flowing, lockdown also saw Miss Downes qualify as an early years practitioner, as she completed the final stages of her modern apprenticeship from home.

Now, this busy bee is inviting folk to come see her at the shed where she creates her products, aptly named The Happy Hut.

“I would like to invite you here, to the happy hut to be able to show the positives of lockdown” she said.

“Lockdown has been the busiest, most hectic but also most rewarding time of my life and I know so many others that have used this time as a positive rather than a negative.

“So many people have had time to focus on their interests building small business and finding their passion. I like to believe that lockdown, for many of us, has been a time for us to reconnect with what is important, what truly makes us happy.”

The Happy Hut is open to visitors, this Saturday. You will find it it at the first house on the left at the turning for Sands Park, Deerness.

For further information, you can visit The Happy Hut Facebook page.

