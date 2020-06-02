virus

Local testing numbers to be released ‘shortly’ says health secretary

June 2, 2020 at 4:30 pm

Data relating to the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Orkney is soon to be published, Scotland’s health secretary confirmed today, Tuesday.

This follows pressure from Orkney MSP Liam McArthur for the figures to be published, in order to give a clearer gauge of how the virus has spread. The Orcadian has made continued appeals to for the figures to be made public, along with other key figures relating to the outbreak in Orkney, and members of the wider community have called for transparency when it comes to way the crisis is being managed in the county.

As it stands, Orkney has recorded eight test-positive cases of coronavirus, but no figure is available for the number of tests which have actually been conducted within the county.

Now, it appears that regular updates on the number of folk being tested in each health board area in Scotland will soon be made available.

Responding to a question put forward by Mr McArthur on the matter at today’s Topical Questions at Holyrood, health secretary Jeane Freeman indicated that information on tests conducted through NHS controlled facilities will be available shortly, subject to quality assurance.

She explained: “We’re working to make sure that we give as clear and as robust data as we can possibly can and, as soon as we’re ready to publish that, and with what frequency we will update it, I’ll make sure Mr McArthur knows that.”

Responding to this confirmation from Ms Freeman, the Orkney MSP said: “With test and protect already up and running and some restrictions now being eased, it is even more critical that the public are equipped with accurate, reliable and timely information so that they can make informed decisions going forward.

“The number of confirmed COVID cases and COVID-related deaths are already published daily, but the public are still being left in the dark about the level of testing taking place. Without these figures, it is impossible for anyone to make sense of what is happening on the ground.

“Being open and transparent about testing numbers is crucial to building public trust and confidence which, ultimately, is a key component in keeping our communities safe as we begin to ease restrictions over time.

“The First Minister not only agreed with me this point but also gave an assurance that ministers would now consider how to make this data available.

“The Health Secretary has now provided her own assurance that the information will be available shortly. This needs to happen now, however, as the continued delays are doing nothing to help build public confidence at a time when people are desperately looking for clarity.”

