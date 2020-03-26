virus

‘Local press playing vital role in crisis,’ says Highlands and Islands MSP

March 26, 2020 at 2:30 pm

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston is urging people across the region to keep supporting their local newspapers.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “The vital role played by our local press has rarely been more important as it is now.

“The COVID-19 emergency has placed a premium on accurate local information and our local news media, whether that’s print, online or radio, is proving absolutely indispensable.

“Local media will be so important in providing tailored, geographically-specific news, as well as signposting readers and listeners to information, advice and supporting business promote services they’re still able to offer.

“However, in the case of local newspapers, most normally rely on people popping out to buy the paper. As more and more people self-isolate, or just follow government advice to stay at home, this might become increasingly difficult.

“So I would urge local people to consider taking out a subscription so that you can have your local newspaper delivered to your door, or have access the full range of local news in an online format.

“Editors, journalists and their support staff in communities across the Highlands and Islands are working hard to keep local news flowing in challenging times.

“Let’s make sure we get behind them.”

