Local livestock association enters in to new partnership

August 22, 2020 at 9:00 am

Orkney Livestock Association (OLA) have signed up to partner with the Moredun scientific institute to give their members access to research outputs, knowledge, skills and expertise generated by the Organisation.

OLA is a farmer-led organisation aimed at improving the health of Orkney’s cattle herds. The scheme was officially launched in February 2001 with a programme to eradicate BVD and a Johne’s eradication scheme followed in November 2008.

The new partnership will allow OLA’s members access to Moredun’s members area with a wealth of livestock health information, including the full range of technical news sheets, and will also promote working together on joint events and initiatives.

The work of the Moredun scientific institute have made a major impact both in the UK and globally, due in a large part to the unique relationship it has had has with the farming community and the emphasis the organisation puts on effective knowledge exchange with livestock producers.

Retired local vet Willie Stewart, who is the chairman of Moredun’s North of Scotland Regional Advisors Board said:“The Moredun Research Institute is a world leader in the development of livestock vaccines, animal disease tests and control plans. I believe that OLA representing the cattle industry in Orkney can have a strong association with Moredun in the future.”

Beth Wells, from Moredun, said “Through meetings we have been fortunate to meet many of Orkney’s livestock farmers, who are well known for their high quality beef production and we are delighted to be developing a closer working collaboration with OLA, which will be of huge benefit to both of our organisations.”

OLA is a sub-group of HiHealth Herdcare which is a national cattle health scheme. Karen Johnston, from OLA, said: “We are delighted and very honoured to give our members the opportunity to benefit from expert information and support from such a prestigious and well respected organisation. We are looking forward to seeing how this partnership progresses and the benefits it brings to Orkney farmers.”

