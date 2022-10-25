featured news

Livestock transport under the microscope — again

October 25, 2022 at 10:00 am

A review of the current arrangements that regulate the shipping of livestock from Orkney and Shetland to the Scottish mainland is set to take place.

Following a recommendation by the UK Farm Animal Welfare Committee, the Scottish Government is in the early stages of a project which will investigate and inform consideration of possible future changes to animal transport, and how journey times at sea should be treated.

It will come as a disappointing body blow for the industry, less than 12 months on from two separate government consultations, which sparked huge concern for the very future and viability of Orkney’s biggest industry.

