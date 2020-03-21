virus

Lives are being put at risk by those travelling to Highlands and Islands

March 21, 2020 at 8:34 pm

The “reckless and irresponsible behavour” of those travelling to the Highlands and Islands in a bid to avoid the coronavirus is putting lives at risk, says rural economy and tourism secretary Fergus Ewing.

It follows reports of people with second homes or those with campervans travelling to the area in recent days.

There have also been reports of motorhomes and campervans boarding ferries to Orkney.

Mr Ewing says he will undertake further discussions as to what may be required to deal with the issue.

Mr Ewing said: “I am furious at the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of some people travelling to the Highland and Islands. This has to stop now.

“Let me be crystal clear, people should not be travelling to rural and island communities full stop. They are endangering lives. Do not travel.”

Government figures show that Highland have eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Orkney, along with Western Isles, are the only two health boards in Scotland yet to report a positive test.

It was announced on Saturday that seven people have now died from COVID-19 in Scotland.

Mr Ewing continued: “Panic buying will have a devastating impact on the livelihoods of rural shops and potentially puts unwanted pressure on NHS services in our rural communities.

“The Scottish Government’s advice is that essential travel only should be undertaken.”

